Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in a traffic accident this afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 56 at Simpkins Lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

The driver is currently unidentified. An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.