Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in a traffic accident this afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 56 at Simpkins Lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

The driver is currently unidentified. An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI.

Check back for updates.

