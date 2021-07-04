Georgia DNR increasing patrols for Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is participating in “Operation Dry Water.” That means they’re increasing patrols to crack down on Boating Under the Influence.

You can’t operate a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, just like if you’re driving a motor vehicle.

If you’re caught doing this, you could be charged with a misdemeanor, fined as much as $1000 or possibly lose your privilege to drive a boat.

DNR will be performing safety equipment checks this weekend, and if they see a possible violation, there’s a good chance they’ll stop you.

“We’re gonna be out there in force this weekend,” said Cpl. Ben Payne. “We’ve got a lot of units working, and we’re gonna be looking for a lot of violations that have to do with boating regulations, and also alcohol on the water.”

Payne also says they’ll have more patrol boats on the water during the evening when fireworks are going off.

