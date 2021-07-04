Advertisement

Deputies need your help locating this missing Richmond County woman

Elexie Sims was last seen July 3rd.
Elexie Sims was last seen July 3rd.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 68-year-old Elexie Sims. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen July 3rd at around 11 a.m. on Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

RCSO says they are not sure what she was last wearing, but she is believed to suffer from dementia and left the residence on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or call the violent crimes investigator at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Emonte Foster, charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the...
Arrest made in Grovetown homicide
First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker dies after capsizing along Savannah River
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in a traffic...
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality
The Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after...
One killed, multiple people shot in Emanuel County this morning
johnnie wideman
North Augusta apartment complex shooting leaves one injured, suspect arrested

Latest News

DNR participating in "Operation Dry Water" to crack down on Boating Under the Influence
Georgia DNR increasing patrols for Fourth of July
Georgia DNR increasing patrols for Fourth of July
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in a traffic...
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo