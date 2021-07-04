Deputies need your help locating this missing Richmond County woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 68-year-old Elexie Sims. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen July 3rd at around 11 a.m. on Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

RCSO says they are not sure what she was last wearing, but she is believed to suffer from dementia and left the residence on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or call the violent crimes investigator at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.

