Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw overnight low temperatures dip down into the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning with a few areas of patchy fog development as well. Mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity as well. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

The sunshine looks to stick around through the day on Monday with the temps and humidity slightly higher. Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances return to the forecast by Tuesday. (WRDW)

We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Storm Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. Confidence is growing of landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly track brining it close to the CSRA. If the storm follows it’s current path we could see gusty winds and heavy rainfall come Wednesday afternoon. Keep in mind a lot can change over the next few days be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast track for Tropical Storm Elsa over the next few days. (WRDW)

