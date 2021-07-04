Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning were able to to cool into the upper 50s and break a daily low temperatures record that was set back in 2010. From there we warmed back into the low 90s staying at or below average for afternoon highs since June 15th.

If you have any plans to go out and see the fireworks tonight temperatures will fall back to the mid to low 70s with mostly clear skies.

The sunshine looks to stick around through the day on Monday with the temps and humidity slightly higher. Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Storm Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. Confidence is growing of landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly track brining it close to the CSRA. Keep in mind a lot can change over the next few days be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

