Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal collision in Aiken County that left one person dead this morning.

The driver is identified as 31-year-old Emily J. Simmons of Salley, South Carolina. She was pronounced dead on scene.

At 11:33 a.m. troopers say Simmons was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango and was traveling on SC-302 near Berlin Rd., which is three miles east of Wegener, South Carolina.

The driver ran off the road to the left, crossed the center line, and ran off the road to the right. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected. Simmons was the only person in the car.

This collision is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

