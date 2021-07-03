Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker dies after capsizing along Savannah River
Pedestrian killed on Washington Road in Evans.
Evans man struck, killed in Columbia County
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out
Michael Tirrell Means
Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Remainder of a collapsed condo to be demolished Sunday, official says
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides