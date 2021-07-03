Advertisement

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker dies after capsizing along Savannah River
Pedestrian killed on Washington Road in Evans.
Evans man struck, killed in Columbia County
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
Michael Tirrell Means
Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
Firework shows and shortages this Fourth of July weekend