One killed, multiple people shot in Emanuel County this morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting incident in Emanuel County.

At approximately 2:30 this morning, 911 received a call to Birds on South Main Street. The caller stated there were gunshots and several people were injured, according to a post on Facebook by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Swainsboro Police Department responded to the call and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office responded with support.

A suspect turned himself in to a Twin City Police Officer around 5:00 this morning.

A short time after, the GBI was requested to help with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and details will be released at a later time, according to a post by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

