One killed, multiple people shot in Emanuel County this morning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting incident in Emanuel County.
At approximately 2:30 this morning, 911 received a call to Birds on South Main Street. The caller stated there were gunshots and several people were injured, according to a post on Facebook by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.
The Swainsboro Police Department responded to the call and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office responded with support.
A suspect turned himself in to a Twin City Police Officer around 5:00 this morning.
A short time after, the GBI was requested to help with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and details will be released at a later time, according to a post by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.