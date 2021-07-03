Advertisement

One killed, multiple people shot in Emanuel County this morning

The Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after...
The Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting incident in Emmanuel County.
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting incident in Emanuel County.

At approximately 2:30 this morning, 911 received a call to Birds on South Main Street. The caller stated there were gunshots and several people were injured, according to a post on Facebook by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Swainsboro Police Department responded to the call and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office responded with support.

A suspect turned himself in to a Twin City Police Officer around 5:00 this morning.

A short time after, the GBI was requested to help with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and details will be released at a later time, according to a post by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

