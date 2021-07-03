North Augusta apartment complex shooting leaves one injured, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is behind bars after a shooting that happened at a North Augusta apartment complex last night.

The suspect is 27 year old Johnnie Wideman out of Augusta, Georgia. He will be extradited to North Augusta and charged with attempted murder and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

At 10:07 last night, North Augusta Department of Public safety officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the Rivers Edge Apartments on 520 East Buena Ave.

When officers arrived they found one male victim shot in the abdomen area. He was transported to Augusta University for treatment. As of 10:30 this morning, the victim is in stable condition and expected to recover.

North Augusta officers did get into a vehicle pursuit with the suspect which led into Augusta. Our pursuit was terminated in Augusta due to the suspects excessive speeds and reckless driving behavior.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s did locate our suspect at his residence and he was arrested and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center.

Check back for updates.

