Firework shows and shortages this Fourth of July weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are ready to light up the sky this weekend with fireworks. Last year firework sales skyrocketed with more people lighting their own neighborhood shows. And this year your favorite events are back.

The Fourth of July weekend is starting off with a boom. Augusta, Aiken, and Columbia counties all have fireworks waiting to go off.

“Just like last year after six months of COVID. People wanted to do something,” said Don Lively, Waynesboro Downtown Development Authority Director.

Tonight Mad Anthony’s Big Boom lit up the sky over Waynesboro, it was one of the few shows not cancelled last year.

Michael Wood also known as ‘the hotdog man’ has worked the show for six years. He says this year people are eager to get out. And that has business booming too.

“And so it makes it a lot easier because everybody knows me. And so they go, oh there’s the hot dog guy, and they see my big flag and they gotta have a hot dog,” said Wood.

And if you’re lighting the match yourself you might expect higher prices and a few more empty shelves. Some local firework stores are reporting supply shortages. And they say it’ll only get worse the closer we get to the Fourth. Overall the fireworks industry estimates supply is down 30 percent. But that has not impacted the local shows.

“We did not have any shortages or any problems at all,” said Lively.

Last year the GreenJackets firework show was cancelled so they’re looking forward to making some noise too.

“Being at the ballpark, this seems right during the Fourth of July,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJacket’s General Manager. “So they’re a little brighter, a little longer, probably even a little louder than the normal fireworks shows that we do on a typical Saturday night.”

Making the Fourth this year even brighter.

