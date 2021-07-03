Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning mild & muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Saluda, SC actually got down to 62 degrees this morning. Pleasant conditions are expected for the rest of the July 4th weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with lower humidity. Highs will be near 90. Winds will be light out of the north less than 10 mph.

It should be a beautiful July 4th Sunday with a comfortable start in the mid to low 60s around sunrise. We are expecting mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to low 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity tomorrow as well. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. The CSRA is in the cone but there is still a lot of uncertainty on where Elsa ends up next week. A lot can change between now and then so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

We will continue to monitor the forecast path for Elsa very closely heading into next week. (WRDW)

Another nice start early Monday in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the mid and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Staying dry for the 4th of July weekend with our summer pattern returning by next Tuesday. (WRDW)

Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by next Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.