Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

A dry outlook with lower humidity for the July 4th weekend! Monitoring Elsa as it tracks through the Caribbean.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures the afternoon were cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with temperatures falling to the upper 60s and low 70s between 9 and 10 pm with lows by morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We are expecting mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity tomorrow as well. Winds will be light and variable during the day. The sunshine looks to stick around through the day on Monday with the temps and humidity slightly higher. Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by next Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Staying dry for the 4th of July weekend with our summer pattern returning by next Tuesday.
We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Storm Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. Confidence is growing of landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly track brining it close to the CSRA. If the storm follows it’s current path we could see gusty winds and heavy rainfall come Wednesday afternoon. Keep in mind a lot can change over the next few day so make sure to stay updated.

Elsa's Track
