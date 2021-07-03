Advertisement

Arrest made in Grovetown homicide

18-year-old Emonte Foster, charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the...
18-year-old Emonte Foster, charged with murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grovetown, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man sought for a Grovetown homicide has been arrested, according to the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

18-year-old Emonte Foster was arrested Saturday morning, sometime around 1a.m., according to the department. Foster is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Milton Heath, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Public safety says the incident took place on June 29th, around the 300 block of Hazelnut Drive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker dies after capsizing along Savannah River
Pedestrian killed on Washington Road in Evans.
Evans man struck, killed in Columbia County
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out
Michael Tirrell Means
Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Latest News

Firework shows and shortages this Fourth of July weekend
People are ready to light up the sky this weekend with fireworks. Last year firework sales...
Firework events and supply shortage
If you���ve driven down Parris Island Gateway in Beautfort you���ve probably seen her work.
Beaufort Chalkboard getting attention from around the world
Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the S.C. traffic