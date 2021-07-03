Arrest made in Grovetown homicide

Grovetown, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man sought for a Grovetown homicide has been arrested, according to the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

18-year-old Emonte Foster was arrested Saturday morning, sometime around 1a.m., according to the department. Foster is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Milton Heath, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Public safety says the incident took place on June 29th, around the 300 block of Hazelnut Drive.

