U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A grand jury indicted four people in the Myrtle Beach area for an international telemarketing scheme that authorities said targeted seniors.

Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell and Romaine Gordon, all from Myrtle Beach, were arrested last month and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The 13-count indictment states that since June 2015, the suspects falsely informed more than 100 victims that they had won a large amount of money and then convinced the victims that they had to pay fees in advance in order to receive the cash.

Most of those victims were elderly.

The court documents also accuse the defendants of sending communications posing as a genuine sweepstakes company, financial institution and even federal agency to discuss the cash awards. The indictment states it was a way to hide the conspiracy and convince the victims that the winnings were authentic.

The suspects also instructed the victims on how to send the bogus and fees, according to the indictment.

“After receiving the victims’ money through prepaid cards, money orders, cash, personal checks and wire transfers, the defendants in turn wire transferred and carried to co-conspirators in Jamaica and elsewhere,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of South Carolina stated.

The indictment shows that at least $665,000 was stolen during the scheme.

Online records show all four suspects have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are being detained pending trial.

During a detention hearing, information presented to the court showed that all suspects are originally from Jamaica and at least two of the defendants are in the United States without legal status.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said these schemes are very prevalent, but usually it’s hard to find who’s responsible.

“The rarest thing about this particular case was that they were able to catch them. The people who commit these crimes locally is just the tip of the iceberg, so much more of it is international,” he added.

If found guilty, the maximum penalty the defendants could receive per count is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. And because the indictment accuses them of targeting people over the age of 55, the suspects could face an additional 10 years for the first 12 counts of the indictment.

The AARP said these telemarketing schemes prey on seniors who are more likely to pick up the phone from a number they don’t know. They added if the fraud comes through email or texts, many seniors might not be able to tell the difference between what’s real or fake.

“It is extremely important to never feel rushed into making a decision about sending cash, gift cards, resources, over to someone based on a telephone call,” said Jo Pauling Jones from the AARP.

Richardson added that if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

“My best advice for anyone is to set the phone down, fight against the urgency, and call the sheriff’s office and call the solicitor’s office,” he added.

