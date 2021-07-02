Two fatal collisions reported in two days in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we head into the holiday weekend the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information on two fatal car accidents in the last couple of days. This comes at a time where we are hearing a lot of officials reminding the public to drive safely during the holidays.

The first fatal collision occurred June 27 at approximately 3:32 p.m. BCSO Deputies and BCEMA responded to the accident involving two vehicles at the 1000 block of Ga. Highway 56 North.

Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the occupied vehicles crossed the centerline and struck the approaching vehicle head on. Despite the efforts made by emergency personnel on scene, both drivers Jamie Alvarado, 43 of Pahokee, Florida and Bruce Stykemain, 61 of Davisboro, Georgia, unfortunately succumbed to the injuries from the accident and were pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP Troop F (Post 21-Sylvania) was requested and responded to the scene. Burke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and has notified all next of kin.

The second fatal collision occurred June 28 at approximately 10 p.m. BCSO Deputies and BCEMA responded to the intersection of Georgia Highway 305 and Bark Camp Church Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation reveals that as the pickup truck entered the roadway in attempts to cross over Georgia Highway 305 from Bark Camp Church Rd, the motorcycle collided into the side of the pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle Logan Kicklighter, 47 of Soperton sustained severe injuries and was transported from the scene to Burke Medical Center.

Despite the efforts made by emergency personnel on scene and hospital medical personnel, Mr. Kicklighter unfortunately succumbed to the injuries from the accident. GSP Troop F (Post 21-Sylvania) and GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the scene. Burke County Coroner’s Office also responded and notified the next of kin.

Both accident investigations have been turned over to GSP for further investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.