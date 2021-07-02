Advertisement

Standing water on I-20 bridge appears to slow traffic at state border

By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Traffic is creeping across the I-20 bridge into South Carolina as rainwater is building up on the roadway.

Rainwater build up appears to be causing hydroplaning conditions in the area. As of 4:48 p.m., traffic continued to back up from the bridge back into Georgia.

Hydroplaning happens when the tires of your vehicle begin to ride on top of standing water instead of the surface of the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly over puddles and standing water to avoid losing control of your vehicle.

