Advertisement

South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.(SCDC)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina corrections officer has lost her job and faces criminal charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle pills into a jail.

Marcy Shaffer, 43, is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office.

The Department of Corrections said Shaffer tried to smuggle pills into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution inside a Rice Krispies treat on July 1.

MORE | Kayaker sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after capsizing along Savannah River

She was fired after her arrest.

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg. That drug is commonly used to treat ADHD and is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials said four pills were stuck into the treat, which had been taken out of its original packaging and put into a plastic bag. Shaffer had two other pills in her possession in a prescription bottle with her name on it, arrest warrants state.

MORE | Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett
Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out

Latest News

Christopher Perkins
Graniteville man charged in Aiken County stabbing, mob assault
Fireworks pic available for variety of holiday celebration stories
A look at July Fourth events and fireworks laws in 2-state region
Mike Wolfe gets ready for one of his last Myrtle Beach training days. He starts his 39 day...
This is Carolina: Myrtle Beach man prepares to cycle across country for second time
S.C. man prepares to cycle across country for second time for good cause