Single vehicle crash on I-520 Eastbound, one lane blocked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch and first responders are at the scene of a single vehicle accident on I-520 Eastbound.

The call came in at 5:11 p.m. with possible injuries. One lane is currently blocked before the Wrightsboro Road and Daniel Field exit.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information at this time.

