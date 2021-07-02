Advertisement

Single vehicle crash on I-520 Eastbound, one lane blocked

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch and first responders are at the scene of a single vehicle accident on I-520 Eastbound.

The call came in at 5:11 p.m. with possible injuries. One lane is currently blocked before the Wrightsboro Road and Daniel Field exit.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker dies after capsizing along Savannah River
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett
Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying

Latest News

The Fourth of July can be a dangerous time to be on the lake or the highways, but it turns out...
What the Tech: Fourth of July stolen phones
Alfonso Green.
Day 5 in search for missing Barnwell County man, large reward for information
It’s day five in the search for a missing man from Barnwell County. Alfonso Green was last seen...
Search continues for missing Barnwell County man
Fireworks
Mad Anthony’s Big Boom firework show underway in Burke County