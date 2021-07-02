Advertisement

Salesman arrested after trespassing, complaints filed by Screven Co. residents

John Fleming.
John Fleming.(Source: The Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A young man faces charges in two South Georgia counties for not taking no for an answer.

Investigators in one of those communities say an out of state salesman working door to door trespassed on people’s property and confronted them when they weren’t interested.

The sheriff says there’s a fine line in knocking on somebody’s front door and asking if you can talk to them about what you’re selling, and becoming a nuisance. He says this young man crossed that line several times here and elsewhere.

John Fleming,19, faces several counts of Criminal Trespass in Screven County alone. Sheriff Mike Kile says Fleming initially alerted them he’d be selling books door to door in the community. The sheriff says they soon received more than a dozen complaints.

Homeowners said Fleming would circle people’s homes, knocking on several doors, sometimes late at night, and/or peeping in the window.

“This is rural Georgia and, right or wrong, when somebody asks you to go from their property, you need to go. It’s their property, you have no right to be there and you need to go,” said Sheriff Kile.

He faces similar misdemeanor charges in Emanuel County and was the focus of complaints in Jenkins County too.

The sheriff says they’re contacted this young man’s employers to see what they protocols of “do’s” and “don’t’s” is when it comes to a homeowner’s property.

