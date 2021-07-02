Poison Peach Film Festival back in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something to do without the kids the Poison Peach Festival is back. Next weekend you’ll have the opportunity to see some local and independent film makers at the imperial theater in downtown Augusta for the 13th year.

They say Friday is not family friendly but Saturday does have PG-13 films. The festival did not happen last year because of COVID so the organizers and filmmakers are excited for this year’s.

”Augusta has a vibrant film community, I know lately we’ve had a lot of films coming in from out of town, but we’re really excited that we have a lot of talent here,” said Jezibell Anat, an actor and writer.

Friday night is adult oriented, presenting Joseph Zuchowski’s the short Swing Low, David Axe’s feature BaeWolf, and the world premiere of Christopher Forbes’ WWII feature Rocket Hunter: Rise of the Nazi Rockets.

Saturday night is family-friendly, starting with a short block including The World Is Full of Weeping by Jezibell Anat, and the world premiere of the Civil War film Hampton’s Legion by Christopher Forbes.

Single day passes are $10 and weekend passes are $20. For more on times and information on the films featured, visit Imperial Theatre Poison Peach XIII.

