Pedestrian struck, killed in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash late Thursday night on Washington Road in Evans, according to Columbia County dispatch.

Dispatch tells us it happened near Halali Farm Road around 9:50 p.m.

We are still waiting to learn the name of the victim killed in the crash, and more details on what happened. We’ll update this story when we learn more.

