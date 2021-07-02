Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed in Columbia County

Pedestrian killed on Washington Road in Evans.
Pedestrian killed on Washington Road in Evans.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash late Thursday night on Washington Road in Evans, according to Columbia County dispatch.

Dispatch tells us it happened near Halali Farm Road around 9:50 p.m.

We are still waiting to learn the name of the victim killed in the crash, and more details on what happened. We’ll update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett
Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
Facing possible city action, raided restaurant closing in Augusta

Latest News

It’s been a conversation for months now, how city officials are spending your tax dollars on...
Two audit requests failed today in Augusta commission meeting
As we head into the holiday weekend the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information...
Deadly crashes in Burke County
It’s been a conversation for months now, how city officials are spending your tax dollars on...
Augusta commission audit debate
South Carolina student-athletes are already seizing the opportunity to benefit from their name,...
S.C. college athletes starting to cash in on name, image, and likeness