Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett
Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying
Southbound Smokehouse will keep its business license. Although it won’t mean much after they...
Former Southbound manager speaks out

Latest News

A looming hurricane and threat of additional collapse pose new challenges for search and rescue...
Condo rescue efforts face new challenges
A World Health Organization scientist says to remain on guard as COVID continues to mutate...
COVID: WHO scientist advises to remain cautious
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
Biden hosts naturalization event, pushes path to citizenship
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire