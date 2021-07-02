Mark Richt announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt announced on his social media channels that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

In a statement, Richt announced: “I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!”

Richt was the Dawg’s head coach from 2001-15, leading the team to two SEC Championships and a career record of 145-51. Richt currently works for the ACC Network as an analyst, and based on his statement, is planning to stay on-air.

