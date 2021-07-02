Man wanted for stealing software packages from local Walmart

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Columbia County are working to identify a man who reportedly stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart.

On June 21 just before 9 p.m., a man went to the Bobby Jones Expressway Walmart and concealed seven software packages, valued at $593, inside a portable fan box. the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The man paid for the fan and other food items, but not the software packages. He left the store in a dark colored Jeep.

(WRDW)

The suspect has multiple distinctive tattoos. Deputies are asking anyone with information to reach out to the sheriff’s office at (706) 541-1042.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.