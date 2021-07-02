Advertisement

Man wanted for stealing software packages from local Walmart

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Columbia County are working to identify a man who reportedly stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart.

On June 21 just before 9 p.m., a man went to the Bobby Jones Expressway Walmart and concealed seven software packages, valued at $593, inside a portable fan box. the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

MORE | Kayaker sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after capsizing along Savannah River

The man paid for the fan and other food items, but not the software packages. He left the store in a dark colored Jeep.

The suspect has multiple distinctive tattoos. Deputies are asking anyone with information to reach out to the sheriff’s office at (706) 541-1042.

