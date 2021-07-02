Man no longer sought for Augusta gas station robbery, deputies still investigating

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery of a local gas station that happened early Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened at the Texaco in the 4100 block of Windsor Spring Road, deputies said.

They released a photo of a man and asked if anyone recognized him. Deputies later canceled the search, but are still actively investigating the incident.

If you have any information about the crime, please call Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020. All information can be handled confidentially.

