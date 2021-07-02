Advertisement

Mad Anthony’s Big Boom firework show underway in Burke County

Fireworks
Fireworks(AP Images)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some festivities are already well underway tonight like Mad Anthony’s Big Boom in Waynesboro. Things are just getting started in Waynesboro. Last year several of our the yearly firework shows across the CSRA were canceled so now people are ready to get back out this year.

Mad Anthony’s Big Boom show was not canceled last year, but several others were. Including the City of Augusta’s celebration and SRP Park’s GreenJacket games as well. Others made accommodations to the event so it was safer, like Columbia County’s Boom in the Park was tailgate style. But now they’re all coming back this weekend. The GreenJacket players were on the field earlier warming up for the weekends games, those firework shows will be right after.

In Burke County, Mad Anthony’s show will last tonight until 10.

And if you’re looking to light your own fireworks this weekend be prepared you might have to shop around. Some of our local firework stores are still experiencing firework supply shortages.

MORE: | Augusta is ready to welcome back firework shows on 4th of July

