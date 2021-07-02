Holiday weekend water safety: ‘Watch your friends, don’t be too intoxicated’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’re out at the pool, beach, or lake there are plenty of measures you can take to keep you and your family safe. The weather is expected to be much better the rest of the weekend and when it improves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects activity to pick up.

One of the busiest weekends on the water is here. Jesse Dryer works at Savannah Rapids Kayaking, and he thinks they will sell out this weekend.

“It’s been crazy, which is a good thing, we always appreciate people coming out here and getting into kayaks with us,” said Dryer.

But before they let people get into kayaks they run through safety procedures.

“We ask if you can swim, if you cannot swim, we try to get you in a lifejacket, even if you are above the age that it is required,” he said.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Rebecca Downey says a lifejacket is the number one way to keep yourself safe.

“We highly recommend that you are wearing a lifejacket whenever you can,” said Downey.

Downey thinks this weekend a lot of people will be swimming for the first time this year.

“We’ve got a variety of experience levels, and those who are not comfortable with their vessels on the water tend to have more of a challenge,” she said.

“Watch your friends out there, don’t be too intoxicated, that would be one of my biggest things, especially this weekend,” said Dryer.

Dryer says you shouldn’t swim alone and if you’re in a kayak, stay close to the shore in case it flips.

“Just know that in the middle you will probably not be able to stand,” he said.

Dryer strongly recommends that you have friends with you before you go on the water. That way if you’re struggling in the water someone could be there to help you and throw a life preserver.

