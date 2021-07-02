Graniteville man charged in Aiken County stabbing, mob assault

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville man is facing charges for allegedly taking part in a 10-person stabbing assault that left one man injured.

Christopher W. Perkins, 33, was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and a temporary hold, according to arrest records.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on June 19, deputies responded to a residence on Legion Road in Warrenville in reference to an assault, an incident report states.

There, deputies spoke to the victim who said he was attacked by 10 subjects and was stabbed several times during the assault.

Before being taken to the hospital, the victim named Perkins and several others as the suspects who attacked him.

Perkins was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

