Fisheries grant leads to addition of water willow at Clarks Hill

USACE, USFS, SCDNR, and GADNR acquire grant to improve the fishery at Clarks Hill Lake
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), US Forest Service (USFS), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), and Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GADNR) teamed up earlier this week to plant American Water Willow in the Little River area of South Carolina at Clarks Hill Lake.

Funds for the project were acquired through a grant awarded to the agencies listed above from the National Fish Habitat Partnership. That program is supported by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to improve fisheries around the nation. This is the first time a fisheries grant has been awarded to improve Clarks Hill Lake.

David Quebedeaux with the USACE says the water willow, “gives us habitat not only for the fish, but the wildlife like deer and what have you will come around the waters edge and eat it. One of the good things we also benefit from is bank stabilization. We have erosion and this will stop that.”

The water willow they planted this week grew at a nursery in Modoc, SC for about a month with the help of volunteers from the Boy Scouts and local high school fishing teams.

The group of agencies planted 4,000 water willow Wednesday and they plan to do it again in September. A lot of this work depends on the help of volunteers and it’s a great way to find the best fishing spots. If you’re interested in volunteering with the USACE, click here.

