First responders working to resuscitate overturned kayaker along Savannah River

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Responders are currently on scene on the North Augusta side of the Savannah River where possibly two kayakers were found unresponsive after overturning in the water.

Authorities received a call at 7:44 a.m. for two overturned kayakers, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms.

Responders are currently perched at a private boat dock on East Shoreline Drive. They are currently administering CPR to at least one of the kayakers.

