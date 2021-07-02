Fatal collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a fatal collision occurred July 1 at 2:14 p.m. on US-301 at Bozard Rd which is about 1.5 miles north of Orangeburg.

There were two vehicles involved, a 2015 Dodge van and a 2015 Ford car.

There were three people in the Dodge van and all three were transported to TRMC for their injuries. They were all wearing their seatbelts. The second vehicle was a 2015 Ford car. There was only one person in the vehicle and is now deceased. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Dodge van was travelling south on US-301 and the Ford car was on Bozard Road attempting to make a left onto US-301 headed north when both of the vehicles collided.

This is all of the information we have at this time. We will continue to update as we learn more information.

