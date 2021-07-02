Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Jury found a man guilty this week for murdering his wife in 2019 and leaving her body along a roadway.

Yesterday, Michael Tirrell Means, now 39, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and five years on a weapon charge.

Nearly two years ago on the night of July 3, 2019, authorities found the body of 46-year-old Yumonica Means along Highway 191. The woman reportedly lived on Camilla Street in Aiken. She was found shot near an unoccupied vehicle.

Authorities quickly linked Means to the murder and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Two days later, Means turned himself in to police.

Means is currently being held in the Edgefield County Jail.

