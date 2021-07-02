Advertisement

Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Michael Tirrell Means
Michael Tirrell Means(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Jury found a man guilty this week for murdering his wife in 2019 and leaving her body along a roadway.

Yesterday, Michael Tirrell Means, now 39, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and five years on a weapon charge.

Nearly two years ago on the night of July 3, 2019, authorities found the body of 46-year-old Yumonica Means along Highway 191. The woman reportedly lived on Camilla Street in Aiken. She was found shot near an unoccupied vehicle.

MORE | U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme

Authorities quickly linked Means to the murder and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Two days later, Means turned himself in to police.

Means is currently being held in the Edgefield County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound.
Aiken County single-vehicle crash kills 34-year-old driver
If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett
Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
Facing possible city action, raided restaurant closing in Augusta

Latest News

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery of a local gas station that...
Man no longer sought for Augusta gas station robbery, deputies still investigating
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 2
First responders received a call this morning for possibly two flipped kayakers in the Savannah...
Kayaker sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after capsizing along Savannah River
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.