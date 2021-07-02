Day 5 in search for missing Barnwell County man, large reward for information

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s day five in the search for a missing man from Barnwell County. Alfonso Green was last seen Sunday. Now the sheriff’s office, SLED, and South Carolina DNR are all investigating.

SLED helicopters are grid searching, DNR dog’s looking near where his car was last seen, and deputies and DNR workers are still looking for the cream-colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade.

Alfonzo Green is a 48-year-old black male from Richmond County. On Sunday he traveled to Barnwell County, and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. Family members concerned have put out a large reward along with the county.

“But if anyone has seen or has any knowledge there is a local 300 dollar award from the county and I believe the family has put up 10 thousand dollars reward for anybody that gives us information or Richmond information where we can locate Mr. Green and his vehicle,” said Sheriff Steven Griffith, Barnwell County.

It’s a struggle moving forward with the case with no new information, the Barnwell County Sheriffs Department is following several leads.

But it’s a nightmare on Ballpark Road. Just a day after Alfonzo Green went missing in an unrelated case his son turned himself in for murder 18-year-old Shondell Green killed Eddie Mathis on the same street.

Looking for help and answers the sheriff’s department says they will continue to work with Richmond County’s Sheriffs Department and the other resources to hopefully find Green.

If anyone has any information please don’t hesitate to call SLED, South Carolina Crime Stoppers, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Department or Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.