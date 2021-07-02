Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cold front brings widespread storms today | Looking mostly dry for the July 4th weekend with lower humidity.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting a cold front to be heading towards the region today bringing widespread storms to the CSRA. There is a marginal flood risk across the region Friday for heavy downpours causing minor issues for flood prone areas. Rain chances look highest between 10 am and 6 pm, but a few showers and storms will remain possible into this evening. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the CSRA Friday into Saturday bringing widespread storms to the CSRA.(WRDW)

The cold front will be pushing south of the CSRA by midday Saturday bringing us pleasant conditions for the rest of the July 4th weekend. Isolated showers are possible early Saturday before sunrise as the front drops south, but most of the CSRA looks dry with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the north behind the front.

It should be a beautiful July 4th Sunday with a comfortable start in the mid 60s around sunrise. We are expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity Sunday into Monday.

We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Depression #5 has become Tropical Storm Elsa, it’s forecasted to move through the Caribbean Friday into the weekend. This storm is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. A lot can change between now and then so keep it here for the latest.

Elsa will be moving quickly through the Caribbean Friday into this weekend.
Elsa will be moving quickly through the Caribbean Friday into this weekend.(WRDW)

Another nice start early Monday in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by next Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

