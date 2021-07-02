Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the area tonight into early Saturday. Ahead of the front will be scattered downpours through this evening into tonight. Grab the rain jacket if you’re heading out to fireworks tonight. Temperatures will be dropping behind the front tonight and hit the mid to upper 60s by early Saturday morning.

Pleasant conditions expected for the rest of the July 4th weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with lower humidity. Highs will be near 90 in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north less than 10 mph.

It should be a beautiful July 4th Sunday with a comfortable start in the mid to low 60s around sunrise. We are expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the mid to low 90s. Drier than normal air across the region should bring us relief from the humidity Sunday. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

We’re also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and is expected to be near south Florida by early next week. The CSRA is in the cone but there is still a lot of uncertainty on where Elsa ends up next week. A lot can change between now and then so keep it here for the latest.

Another nice start early Monday in the mid 60s. Monday afternoon highs will be seasonal in the mid and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by next Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

