City begins demolition of blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition is underway to clean up the blighted and abandoned properties around Augusta. Crews worked through the rain today to start the work on Sherman and Maple Streets right in heart of the Bethlehem community.

These are just the first of many that will be torn down and built back up. They want to start by building four houses at the beginning of Sherman Street and work their way down. City officials say this is just the beginning in turning around our communities in Augusta.

For decades the city has been working to fight blight in Augusta.

“It’s been awful,” said Mattie Mitchell, a nearby resident. “I mean we had dilapidated houses for years, all the ills you can think of in the community.”

Now we’re seeing the first steps towards cleaning up our neighborhoods.

“I’m excited, elated,” said Mitchell. “To see this coming is highly appreciated. This area has been in distress for years.”

Mattie Mitchell still lives in this community after 55 years. She could hardly stop smiling watching these old houses finally come down.

“It’s going to change it because we’ll have home buyers. Since we started revitalizing it it’s been more safe,” she said.

Safer is the key that city officials needed to unlock the door to a better community.

“It’s a priority of ours and you’re going to start seeing some change. Today we’re knocking down the first blighted property in this neighborhood in over 20 years and that means something. That means something,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

There are phases to this project. The first phase you’re seeing now they plan to have 11 units on Sherman Street with two different house styles. Commissioner Johnson says this is just the beginning to bring more retail and housing to the area once it’s redeveloped.

“Blight is on its way out the door. I want you to know you have seen the last days of some of the more present blight in this city,” he said.

Which will give families in this area a reason to stay around and rebuild our communities.

“It speaks to the bright future that we’re trying to take Augusta into and I think the people wanted it and now the have it,” said Commissioner Johnson.

The blight ordinance only applies to properties that are not occupied and are vacant. Commissioners say if you want to report any blighted properties you can call 311. That’s the land bank authority. You can also call your local commissioner.

