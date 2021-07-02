Augusta is ready to welcome back firework shows on 4th of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maybe you’re planning on staying here at home for July 4. Well, there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations going on this weekend.

Whether you’re grilling, or just enjoying time with family, the fourth of July weekend is always a time everyone looks forward to.

“I know everyone is anxious to get back out, not just the kids but the adults as well. We as a department, we’re anxious to get back out and provide services to our community,” Maurice McDowell said.

Which is why Augusta Parks and Recs Director McDowell says they are excited to be able to have their Independence Day celebration this year after the pandemic put things on hold last year.

“This is one of those events that everyone looks forward to every year, so we’re expecting those numbers to be pretty high in terms of turnout and we’re looking forward to that day,” he said. “That gives us our first kind of real event, if you will, of us getting back to some level of normalcy for the department.”

He says they will have something for everyone including a fireworks show, hoping that this is their first step toward normalcy.

“This gives us a great opportunity to gauge the public feel about returning back to public activities and gathering of crowds so we’re excited,” McDowell said.

If you plan to head out, the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 5th Street Bridge. They are still encouraging people to practice social distancing even though there is no mask mandate in place.

For more Independence Day events and firework safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.