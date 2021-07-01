Holiday weekend worries Ga., S.C. officials with traffic deaths high

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Georgia and South Carolina both seeing increases in traffic deaths so far this year over 2019 and 2020, they’re worried about drivers on the road this Fourth of July weekend.

“Unfortunately, it looks like this may be one of the deadliest years on Georgia roads in a while,” said Robert Hydrick with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety as officials made stops around the state on Wednesday, including a stop at Davis Field in Augusta.

About halfway through the year, we’re already on track to one of the more deadly years in Georgia in recent history.

Around 850 people have died so far this year in traffic crashes in the Peach State, which is about a 21 percent increase from last year during the same period. Law enforcement leaders attribute that spike to drunk driving, as well as speeding and reckless and distracted driving.

Across the river in South Carolina, year-to-date reports from the department show increased collisions and fatalities compared to 2020 and 2019. The department hopes that having an increased presence of troopers and law enforcement abilities will help prevent accidents and deaths this holiday weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a partnership with the Department of Transportation that will allow for an increase in patrol officers, new patrol vehicles and law enforcement technology.

The period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is what the department calls the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” where there is a spike in travel and in fatal traffic accidents. During the 2020 Fourth of July weekend, the department reports 11 deaths in the state.

New technology installed in South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles called SmartCop will be used across the state. The system provides real-time data directly to officers regarding collisions, giving specific details about when and where the accidents occur.

The department plans to continue using SmartCop long-term to analyze where more enforcement is needed in the state. Col. Christopher Williamson, commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says that this will allow the department to make the best use of its workforce.

“We are using those statistics more effectively to direct our troopers to those exact roadways and the precise times so that we can conduct proactive enforcement to curtail these deadly collisions,” Williamson said.

He says that the increased number of officers this weekend and throughout the summer will allow for better enforcement of traffic laws and a crackdown on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Troopers in the Peach State are cracking down on the same offenses.

Partnering with police to get the message out about safe and sober driving is Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I’ve been here now for six years working with MADD, and this year has been horrible. It just seems like every single day I’m getting a new name on my desk, and it’s tragic. Because like you said, it’s not just that one person. It’s their family, it’s their extended family, their friends, the first responders that have to go to that crash, their families,” said Theresa De Wild with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Like their counterparts on the road, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources will also be keeping a close eye on boaters this holiday weekend.

“Stay sober or designate a driver or operator. This really needs no explanation. A drunk driver becomes a drunk boater, and a drunk boater becomes a drunk driver,” said Colonel Thomas Barnard with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division

Barnard says 75 people died in boating or drowning accidents on Georgia’s waterways last year. He added we’re already at 40 deaths this year.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTOC and WMBF