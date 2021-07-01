Advertisement

Victim identified in Grovetown slaying; man still sought for questioning

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday identified a man found shot to death in the 300 block of Hazelnut Drive in Grovetown.

The body of Milton Heath, 35, was found Tuesday at the home where he lived, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins.

Collins expected an autopsy to be taking place today by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, police are seeking a man wanted for questioning in the shooting that was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating that man, 19-year-old Emonte Foster. He is believed to be driving a black Ford Fusion with chrome stock rims and a chrome grille.

Emonte Foster
Emonte Foster(WRDW)

Anyone with any information on the case or Foster’s whereabouts is urged to call any on-duty investigator at 706-863-1212.

The homicide was one of three within 24 hours in the CSRA.

Across the river in South Carolina, Barnwell County deputies responded Monday night to the area of Ballpark Road, where they found a male in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner was called to scene and the body of Eddie B. Mathis III, 22, of Barnwell, was taken to the morgue.

And in Augusta, 75-year-old Rosalynn Sapp was pronounced dead Monday after being found with an apparent stab wound to the torso in a home at 3275 Hillwood Lane. Her 20-year-old grandson Tory M. Sapp was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 1