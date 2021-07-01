Advertisement

Staying mindful of veterans with PTSD this Fourth of July

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fireworks are synonymous with July Fourth. But for some people, particularly veterans, with PTSD it can be a source of anxiety and even flashbacks. Today we spoke with a veteran and he has a message that may help us be more mindful this holiday weekend.

“Combat changes you. War changes you,” said Larry Dodson.

Dodson fought in the Vietnam War. But now, he’s fighting a different kind of war. He’s been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. And for people like him with PTSD, the Fourth of July can be a very bad time.

“It makes you very very nervous, it makes me very very nervous, makes me very on edge, it affects me greatly,” he said.

He’s not alone according to an NIH study more than 12-percent of veterans have PTSD. Dodson says fireworks, loud noises, and explosions can cause flashbacks.

“It increase your nightmares and your night sweats, it makes you more vigilant about your surroundings,” he said.

If veterans live in your neighborhood he suggests that you check with them before you launch.

“Approach them, ask about how it may affect them, and be aware of the possibility of the damage that it may be causing to those veterans,” he said.

Dodson says his neighbors agreed not to launch fireworks near his home once they realized what he’s dealing with.

“That kindness goes a long way, that type of consideration goes a long way,” he said.

Going a long way to help our veterans.

If you or someone you know is going through PTSD, Dodson suggests going to a veterans organization like the VA, VFW, or American Legion to get help.

