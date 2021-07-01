Person of interest identified in January’s discovery of body found in Orangeburg freezer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a person of interest in January’s discovery of a body found in a freezer.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg. The sheriff said the Charleston Highway man may have information in the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.

“We’re interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case,” the sheriff said. “If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us.”

The Branchville man’s body was discovered in early January by a group riding ATVs who decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted residence near Norway. Fuller’s body was located inside a chest freezer at the residence.

Dickson is described as a black male standing about 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Dickson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous by using the mobile app and also by utilizing a map tool located on their website.

