One dead in single vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single motor vehicle crash involving a fatality.

The coroner says the crash occurred Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound. It happened at the thirteen mile marker heading towards Batesburg, South Carolina.

The driver of a 2005 Ford minivan was traveling eastward when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road overturned and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner’s office says the driver’s name will be released after the family has been notified. Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

A toxicology analysis is pending at this time.

