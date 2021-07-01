A mini Augusta Arts in the Heart festival to debut this fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We were told by organizers that the Arts in the Heart festival was put on the backburner last year because of COVID.

“It was devastating. I mean it was just the saddest thing for us not to do something we’ve done for over 30 years,” Brenda Durant, Greater Augusta Arts Council executive director, said.

What would’ve been the city’s 35th Arts in the Heart festival was scrubbed, like many events, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very sad to prepare for a festival and not know. And if anyone had a crystal ball, we would’ve paid fortunes to find out what was going on,” Durant said. “So, we had our deadlines, we did all our contracts knowing when we had to cancel, not to incur expense.”

Greater Augusta arts council executive director Brenda Durant says the Arts in the Heart festival is special and unique to the CSRA.

“Arts in the Heart is really a community event where people see themselves, they see their neighbors, they see friends, they see people working that live in our community and they’re serving the food. So, it’s very local but also has such an international flair, so people who come from out of town they come and see Augusta Georgia at its absolute best,” Durant said.

Which is why she says they went back to the drawing board and got creative and came up with a mini version of the iconic Arts in the Hearts festival, only with a twist and a different name: Arts City Festival.

“I think the community is ready for festivals, I think Pride had a great festival last weekend. It shows that we are ready to attend things, outdoor events especially are deemed so safe so you can make your decision when you’re outdoors,” Durant said.

Durant says the Arts City Festival will be held September 17-19.

There will also be 10 international booths instead of the usual 20. There will still be over 100 fine arts and crafters down Broad Street.

