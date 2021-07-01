Advertisement

Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day

New York Mets outfielders Bobby Bonilla, left, and Rickey Henderson joke around at spring...
New York Mets outfielders Bobby Bonilla, left, and Rickey Henderson joke around at spring training Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1999 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Bonilla played in 1998 for the Florida Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers. Henderson was with the Oakland A's. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower.

The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28. Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 with two seasons left on his contract at $5.9 million.

The Mets agreed to make 25 payments each July 1 from 2011-35 totaling $29.8 million.

