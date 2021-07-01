Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day

(AP) - The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower.

The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28. Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 with two seasons left on his contract at $5.9 million.

The Mets agreed to make 25 payments each July 1 from 2011-35 totaling $29.8 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.