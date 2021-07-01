Family still fighting for justice in Screven County deadly shooting

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a story we’ve been following since the beginning and this week a grand jury recommended no charges be filed against a former GSP trooper involved in a deadly shooting.

Georgia State Patrol fired Thompson last year after shooting 60-year-old Julian Lewis after a police chase in Screven County. He was facing charges for murder and aggravated assault. Now that the officer is not being indicted the Lewis’ family is looking for other options. Today we spoke to a local attorney about what the next steps in the case could be.

At least 12 of the 22 members of the grand jury were needed to indict Jacob Thompson but Monday, they decided there wasn’t enough evidence to do so. Despite that, the family of Julian Lewis says their fight won’t end here.

Monday night was a sleepless night for Lindsay Milton.

“That was a hard pill for me to swallow to see this young man is going to get off free for taking my son away from me,” said Lindsay Milton, Julian Lewis mother.

It happened off a dirt road in Sylvania. After a traffic stop turned police chase trooper Jacob Thompson forced Julian Lewis’ car off into a ditch and then shot him in the head. The GBI charged him with murder and aggregated assault. But a grand jury recommended not to go forward with those charges.

“I don’t know how common it is, I know that I’ve had, you know that very experience,” said Shawn Merzlak, Hawk Law Group Attorney.

Shawn Merzlak is a local attorney and former prosecutor. He says right now the circuit DA over Thompson’s case can agree with the grand jury and not move forward or she can try again.

“They can pursue the case further by presenting it to another grand jury one additional time,” he said.

That’s what Lewis’ family lawyers are calling for because they say the prosecution was under zealous. They’re also asking to see a transcript of what happened in the grand jury room.

“Grand juries are normally secret type things where no one is allowed to know what goes on in them...,” said Merzlak.

But five years ago Georgia lawmakers made it mandatory for grand jury proceedings involving criminal charges against law enforcement to have a public transcript. If a DA decides not to present again to a new grand jury the case could end up going beyond Georgia courtrooms.

“We’re gonna push if we have to push all the way out of the state of Georgia. Something is going to be did to him about my child, cause he didn’t have to do that,” said Milton.

Also just because the grand jury did not indict this case the family of Julian Lewis can still pursue action in civil court. The lawyers representing Julian Lewis’ family says they are not moved by the recommendation of the grand jury and will keep fighting for justice.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.