Jury finds man not guilty in 2018 Augusta slaying
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-day murder trial, a jury found a man accused of a 2018 Augusta homicide not guilty.
Rodriguez Sanchaz Daggett was charged on April 30, 2019 with murdering 24-year-old Devontay Roscoe.
Authorities previously reported that Roscoe was shot the night of Dec. 27, 2018 at a residence on the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard.
Roscoe reportedly sustain injuries to his torso. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m.
The murder trial began on Tuesday and ended yesterday with the jury returning a not guilty verdict.
