Judge to hear arguments in Ga. election law challenge

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Voting integrity activists argue several parts of Georgia’s new election law criminalize normal election observation activities.

The state argues that those provisions reinforce previous protections and are necessary for election security.

A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday on the activists’ request that he bar election officials from enforcing those provisions.

The hearing will focus narrowly on a handful of provisions and won’t address the most commonly criticized parts of the law.

The challenged provisions mostly have to do with monitoring or photographing parts of the election process.

MORE | Political expert weighs in on federal lawsuit over Georgia voting law

