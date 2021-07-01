July 4th weekend: Here’s what 2-state travelers need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip between July 1 and July 5, an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.

While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.

An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

Those travelers will include 1.4 million Georgians and 688,500 South Carolinians, according to predictions.

Officials urge caution on roadways

Georgia and South Carolina are both seeing increases in traffic deaths so far this year over 2019 and 2020, but officials hope drivers can help turn around that trend for the holiday weekend .

Around 850 people have died so far this year in traffic crashes in the Peach State, which is about a 21 percent increase from last year during the same period. Law enforcement leaders attribute that spike to drunk driving, as well as speeding and reckless and distracted driving.

In South Carolina, year-to-date reports also show increased collisions and fatalities compared to 2020 and 2019.

Both states will have more troopers out to try to keep roadways safe, with an emphasis on preventing drunken driving.

The Georgia Department of Transportation urges motorists to stay alert and use caution over the holiday weekend.

“The July Fourth weekend is anticipated to be one of the heaviest travel times this year particularly following a year when Georgians weren’t able to travel due to COVID-19,” said state Traffic Engineer Andrew Heath. “We recommend drivers pay extra attention, stay off their phones and buckle up.”

Here are some tips from GDOT:

Stay alert and minimize distractions. Pay full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cellphones and other electronic devices while driving. Remember, Georgia is a hands-free state for mobile devices while driving.

Remain in your vehicle. In the event of a crash or breakdown, don’t get out of the car on a freeway unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked.

Expect the unexpected. Traffic conditions may change quickly.

Slow down. Speed is a factor in many crashes. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

Wear your seat belt. It is your best defense in a crash. And make sure your passengers are buckled up, even in the back seat of the vehicle.

To make things easier on drivers, there won’t be non-emergency lane closures on interstate highways in Georgia and South Carolina over the holiday travel period.

Closures are suspended in Georgia from noon July 2 to 10 p.m. July 6 and in South Carolina from 6 a.m. July 2 through 10 p.m. July 6.

That may help ease the congestion caused by nationwide traffic volumes that are expected to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend.

Drivers will pay more for fuel

Georgia gas prices have risen an average of more than a couple of cents per gallon in the past week, but Augusta gas prices have risen by more than double that amount.

The good news is that even with the rise, gas prices here are still below the average for the Peach State.

In Georgia, the average Thursday was $2.91 per gallon, while the average in South Carolina was $2.81.

In the Augusta area, gas could easily be found for $2.69 to $2.79 per gallon Thursday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average is now almost 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than this time last year .

Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years.

With the U.S. economy rapidly recovering from the 15-month coronavirus pandemic, demand for fuel is rising and pushing prices to levels not seen since 2014. And hurricane season always carries the prospect of higher prices if a storm impacts oil drilling and refining on the Gulf Coast.

“Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said.

In addition to that, authorities just announced that the gasoline tax will be increasing in South Carolina by 2 cents a gallon . It’s to help pay for a South Carolina Department of Transportation program to repave nearly 1,000 more miles of the state’s roads.

If you’re not driving

With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year. On average, airfares for the holiday period have declined 2% compared to last Independence Day. The lowest average price per ticket is $175. That’s $4 less than last year, and $13 less than the 2019 holiday weekend.

And 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and also the return of cruising. Cruise lines have announced limited sailings resuming from U.S. ports beginning in late June.

Top destinations

AAA Travel booking data also indicate a strong travel recovery for summer. Theme parks in Orlando and Southern California, as well destinations including Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle are topping the list of Independence Day destinations this year.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:

Orlando, Fla.

Anaheim, Calif.

Denver

Las Vegas

Seattle

Chicago

New York

Atlanta

Boston

Maui, Hawaii

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WALB, WCSC, WMBF and The Associated Press