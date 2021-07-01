Advertisement

Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor

From left: Rudy Giuliani and Vernon Jones
From left: Rudy Giuliani and Vernon Jones(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is endorsing a Democrat-turned-Republican who’s challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s 2022 Republican primary.

Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday before headlining a fundraising dinner for former state Rep. Vernon Jones in Atlanta.

Jones shot to prominence as an African American Democrat who endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Jones has since switched parties and doubled down in support of Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

He’s seeking to appeal to Republican voters in Georgia who might be unhappy with Kemp.

Giuliani says he’s backing Jones because of their shared belief that Trump was cheated out of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

MORE | Political expert weighs in on federal lawsuit over Georgia voting law

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia lawmakers are getting serious when it comes to sharing the road with bike riders. A new...
Georgia enforcing new bike law this week with hefty fines
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken
Southbound Smokehouse in Augusta could face trouble after a raid by Richmond County Sheriff's...
Facing possible city action, raided restaurant closing in Augusta
If you recognize this man, Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?
generic
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Barnwell County

Latest News

If you recognize this Martinez Walmart customer, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Customer helps foil scanner scam at local Walmart, deputies say
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 1
GSP
Ga., S.C. officials drive home this message: Stay sober behind wheel
In a press release, court officials said for the first time in more than a year, all nine...
Georgia’s highest court to get new leadership today
SCDOT officials say the project will result in nearly 1,000 more miles of the state’s roads...
SC implements new 2-cent Gas Tax increase